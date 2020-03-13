Announcement: We're changing the way you access Campaign Asia-Pacific

Starting next week, our registered users will get a wider sample of our best work, but will need memberships for regular access

At Campaign Asia-Pacific, we love what we do. We report on the industry with a constructively critical eye. We set industry benchmarks and challenge agencies, brands and the media supply chain to do better. We celebrate great work and the people that make it.

Critical analysis and well-researched journalism serves the industry well. But just as we support the industry, we need its support.

Campaign's members have been doing their part, with minimal annual fees that have allowed us to continue writing more long-form journalism and original research specific to Asia-Pacific than other marcomms media.

But we want more people to be able to see our best work and to do this, we need more regular readers to step up as members. So you'll notice some changes to the way you access Campaign Asia-Pacific content next week.

What's changing and what's not

Our members will continue to enjoy full unlimited access to all of Campaign's content, along with exclusive access to Agency Report Cards (this year's report cards are coming next week!) and other select reports, with exclusive Campaign event access and discounts.

For regular readers who are not yet paying members, we will be opening up access to our long-form journalism features (previously labelled 'premium' behind a paywall) to give everyone a taste of just how great our content is. Non-members, however, will be limited to only three articles (of any kind) each month.

These changes will bring access to Campaign Asia-Pacific in line with our sister publications Campaign UK and Campaign US, opening the door for further global content collaboration and offerings.

For readers of Campaign India, Campaign Japan and Campaign China, we are implementing a quick and easy registration process to continue enjoying free unlimited access to all content on these sites. This free registration will allow us to know our individual market audiences better to deliver more relevant articles, videos, and events.

For more information on memberships, click here.

From across Asia-Pacific, Campaign appreciates your support and we're excited to keep giving you the valuable content you crave.

