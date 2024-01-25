Anheuser-Busch to lean on celebrities, dogs and a hint of nostalgia at Super Bowl LVIII

On Thursday, Anheuser-Busch revealed it would bring three brands to this year’s Big Game. Bud Light, Budweiser and Michelob Ultra.

The three brands also released teasers for their upcoming commercials, which hint at celebrity appearances and confirm the return of Budweiser’s iconic Clydesdales.

Budweiser’s 15-second teaser puts the Clydesdales front and center, and a press release noted that viewers can expect a “timeless message of resilience, determination and coming together over a beer.”

A representative for the brand elaborated that the storyline will play into nostalgia and nod to the brand’s past Super Bowl spots.

Michelob Ultra announced its spot would star Argentinian soccer (or fútbol, if you will) player Lionel Messi, his Super Bowl advertising debut.

Messi stars in two teaser spots for the brand. Stand-Off is a 15-second spot showing Messi ordering a Michelob Ultra at a beachside bar, revealing tension between himself and the bartender as the tap stutters and signals the brew has run out.

GOAT vs. Dog is a shorter six-second spot showing Messi (the GOAT, short for “Greatest Of All Time”), kicking a soccer ball on the beach with a dog.

Bud Light’s 12-second teaser trailer is arguably the most obscure, but hints at celebrity talent and a new character. It begins with a close-up of a quilted jacket emblazoned with the Bud Light logo, then focuses on an unrecognizable mustachioed man wearing sunglasses.

The camera then cuts to a crowd of people presumably looking in awe at the mysterious figure. A man with a Broncos jersey emblazoned with the number 18 — sports fans will recognize it as Peyton Manning’s now-retired jersey number — asks incredulously, “Are you…” before the video cuts off, leaving viewers wondering who caused the commotion.

Manning seems to be the most obvious suspect due to the hint from the jersey, but the former football star’s typical clean-shaven face doesn’t match up with the mysterious man’s mustache.

While the teasers leave more questions than answers, it’s clear that Anheuser-Busch will rely on tropes commonly seen in Super Bowl advertisements: celebrities and animals.

The company seems to be playing it safe after botching a partnership between Bud Light and trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney in 2023, which led to a dip in revenue and gave Modelo the chance to overtake Bud Light as America’s top beer.