Anheuser-Busch to close breweries across U.S. in honor of Memorial Day

Anheuser-Busch will shut its 12 flagship breweries across America to observe a one-minute moment of silence this Memorial Day.

The company, which employs more than 1,500 military veterans, will recognize those who have fallen on Monday at 3pm.

In place of traditional advertising, Budweiser designed a series of experiences to give Americans a moment of silence to reflect on military sacrifice. This campaign will be amplified across radio, print, TV, social and online video.

"Budweiser’s support for America’s military dates back more than 140 years," said Monica Rustgi, vice president of marketing at Budweiser.

"Today, we want to honor the sacrifices that make Memorial Day matter, with a nationwide moment of silence that remembers the women and men who gave their lives in service of ours."

During 60-second spots across TV, radio and online video, Budweiser will broadcast silence recorded at the Calverton National Military Cemetery. The brand’s YouTube ads will give viewers a choice: skip the spot or participate in a moment of silence.

Budweiser has also created 60 seconds of silent reflection on a page. On Memorial Day, print ads -- including a full page in the New York Times -- will be 200 words about military sacrifice, so that it takes people approximately one minute of silence to read.