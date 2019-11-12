Angry Birds invents rage-powered scooter and 2019 could not be more ready

Ever wake up angry? For. No. God. Damn. Reason.

Me too.

Let’s rage together. RIGHT NOW.

Angry Birds is making this possible by turning street therapist and releasing the world’s first anger-powered scooter.

These "Rage Riders," created as part of the "#BringTheAnger" with Accenture Interactive's Droga5, feature a microphone that you unleash inner screams at. The louder you shout, the faster it goes. For the angriest among us, there is no stopping.

The exclusive scooters are engineered by Spin, the Ford-owned micro-mobility company, which created only 100. That means you probably won’t get one. And damn, does that make you mad. But you can watch people better than you ride the demons through an army of YouTube creators like Tanner Fox, Team Edge, and Deestroying. The first adventures go live today.

In addition, Rovio (the makers of Angry Birds) – through its Angry Birds 2 mobile game – has teamed up with one of its existing partners, UNICEF Finland, for a new in-game event encouraging players to pop as many pigs as they can throughout November to promote good around the world. The event will culminate in a $100k donation to UNICEF’s Education in Emergencies fund, which supports education for children in conflict zones and other emergencies across the globe.

And that’s just the beginning. Rovio is closely guarding the details of a new public event that will be unveiled in New York City’s Times Square on November 21 2019.

The attraction promises to feature an innovative device specially designed to give locals and tourists a chance to convert their anger into something good. An opportunity we wish we had every day.