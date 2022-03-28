Angi uses ASMR to demonstrate the ease of home renovation

Home services marketplace Angi is leaning into the viral ASMR trend in its first brand campaign since rebranding from Angie’s List, released on Monday.

The campaign, called “Oddly Satisfying” and created in partnership with Ryan Reynolds’ agency Maximum Effort, aims to demonstrate how simply satisfying it is to use Angi’s platform by harnessing the popularity of ASMR videos on social media.

“By leaning into the cultural trend that is ‘Oddly Satisfying/ASMR,’ we were able to create compelling videos that give people a true sense of the calm and satisfaction that comes from using Angi for all their home projects,” Dhanusha Sivajee, Angi’s chief marketing officer, shared with Campaign US.

By using ASMR to demonstrate home renovation tasks such as painting, caulking and steam cleaning, Angi and Maximum Effort hope to capture consumer attention while sparking them to think about the evolving needs of their home – specifically with the rise of remote working.

“The pandemic has changed the way homeowners looked at and utilized their homes,” Sivajee said, adding that the past few years have been “stressful for everyone, including homeowners.”

“That’s why we believe the Oddly Satisfying/ASMR movement has taken off and is here to stay,” she said.

She discussed the working experience with Reynolds and Maximum Effort, which was purchased last summer by ad tech firm MNTN.

“Ryan and his team brought a ton of expertise to the table in truly digging deep and researching the Oddly Satisfying/ASMR trend,” Sivajee shared. “How could we create pieces of content that deliver on making people feel calm and happy, just as they would when they use Angi to get their home project done right?”

Sivajee describes the creative as an “almost epic movie-like experience using cinematic techniques,” such as widescreen filming and 3D sound engineering.

The campaign will roll out on TV, radio and social media as well as CTV, and podcasts.