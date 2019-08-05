Angel Soft debuts new spots with creative partner Deutsch

You’re looking at the next installment of Angel Soft’s campaign.

The brand had debuted three new broadcast spots today as an evolution of the existing "Be Soft. Be Strong." drive.

"Morning Routine," "So Sorry," and "Pedicure," aim to showcase everyday moments from families and relationships that share the balance of softness and strength.

The campaign was created in partnership with Deutsch and will run nationally throughout 2020. Fiona McGee directed the spots.

"For years, our brand has celebrated stories of real people and how they approach life with softness and strength," said Santiago Arboleda, director of tissue brand building at Georgia-Pacific.

"We’re proud that each new iteration of the Be Soft. Be Strong. campaign finds fresh perspectives to share what we stand for with the world."

Deutsch's work with Angel Soft was praised for showcasing diversity in Campaign US' Inclusion and Creativity Awards last year.

