Analysts: IPG’s Deutsch and Hill Holiday spinoff reflects shifts in agency landscape

On January 3, New Zealand-based marketing services company Attivo Group announced its acquisition of two Interpublic Group agencies, Hill Holiday and Deutsch New York.

The agencies, both U.S.-based legacy brands dating back to the 1960s, had been owned by IPG for over two decades.

But as the creative agency business continues to lag across the industry, IPG’s creative arm brought down the company’s overall performance in 2023. Most recently, in Q3, the holding company said growth at its Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions segment, which includes its creative agencies, decreased by 4.1% YOY.

More specifically, Deutsch New York lost PNC Bank’s business to Arnold Worldwide in June 2023, leading to layoffs affecting about 19% of its workforce. Hill Holiday, on the other hand, brought in two new clients and did not report a drop in revenue.

Meanwhile, founded in 2020, Attivo Group is a young company that’s relatively unknown in the U.S. marketplace. IPG has an established relationship with Attivo through its business in Australia, having sold a majority stake of 303 Mullenlowe Australia to the group in 2021. Attivo has also invested in Mediabrands Australia.

According to Jay Pattisall, VP and principal analyst at Forrester, Attivo is “part of a growing group of companies that are emerging on the scene, a great number of them with PE [private equity] backed resources.”

These new companies are emerging as acquirers as holding companies struggle to integrate and monetize their legacy creative assets, setting the scene for a potential reshaping of the creative agency landscape.

IPG and Attivo were not available to comment in time for publication.

IPG’s decision to sell reflects a shift in hold co business priorities

According to Brian Wieser, industry analyst and principal at Madison and Wall, it’s not surprising that IPG would choose to offload assets as it struggles to grow.

“There are advantages to any holding company that prunes slow growing businesses,” he said. “We saw Omnicom do this much more aggressively in the 2010s, where they were pretty regularly disinvesting by selling off these slow growing [agencies]. It's just, they weren't with agencies that were well known.”

IPG has pruned its portfolio in the past as well. For example, creative shops Dailey and now-shuttered TM Advertising bought themselves back from the holding company in 2017, after decades-long ownership.

The difference is in the name.

“If Deutsch weren’t a part of this, maybe it wouldn’t get anywhere near as much attention,” said Wieser.

Pattisall added that across the board, holding companies have pointed to their creative agencies as drags on performance in recent earnings reports.

This is, in effect, leading them to consider “rebalancing the need for creative services,” leading to more mergers and acquisitions, as well as divestitures, Wieser said.

In IPG’s case, “one of the important initiatives is its open architecture initiative, which is a construct that it has developed that allows for its different companies to work together on their large clients,” he noted.

Holding companies are also faced with brands increasingly bringing their creative services in-house, which can be a cheaper alternative to hiring an agency, noted Pattisall. And, though it’s still early stages, marketers are beginning to understand the impact that generative AI may have on the commoditization of creative services, he added.

“Consequently, organizations are shuffling around their capabilities and companies,” said Pattisall. This has also led to consolidating current holdings, the most notable of late being WPP’s merger of Wunderman Thompson and VMYL&R into VML.

According to Pattisall, IPG’s recent offload is the continuation of this shift in holding company dynamics, and is “absolutely a trend that I foresee will continue into 2024 potentially beyond.”

The pendulum swings

Holding companies, by nature, are constantly bundling and unbundling their services based on market needs and financial engineering to reap the biggest profit. Recent performance in the sector and subsequent restructures indicate that the pendulum is swinging heavily toward consolidation.

“Every company has to consider the pros and cons of scale efficiency, meaning having a single HR department, finance department and procurement function; better opportunity for talent to move around a company; and the offset of capital allocation and efficiency, meaning the bigger a company gets, the harder it is for entities inside that company to compete for capital,” noted Wieser.

He posited that in the last era of specialization, holding companies may have over-acquired to the point where consolidation was necessary.

“The spirit behind the rollups of agencies is you just buy everything that moves, [but] I don’t think there was any appreciation of how much that was going to lead to [entities] being starved for managerial attention,” said Wieser.

And in an era where clients are seeking integration, owning multiple competing entities does not set holding companies up to provide the one-stop shops with multiple capabilities clients are looking for from their agencies.

“In today’s marketplace, marketers are not so much looking for individual agencies to deliver specific capabilities, but are increasingly looking for more connected solutions, meaning they want things integrated and working together, and find that managing different suppliers that provide specific capabilities is very difficult,” said Pattisall.

In this context, IPG’s decision to sell two of its creative agencies makes sense: “It's an integration play; IPG is probably doubling down on its ability to integrate across the network and shedding some of the assets that just don't fit in that plan,” he added.

The new crop of PE-backed buyers

According to Pattisall, Attivo is just one of the many “emerging PE-backed networks that are, organically and through M&A, acquiring assets to grow their capabilities and their footprint in different regions.” This subset of companies — also including S4 Capital, Dept and The Brandtech Group — is gaining traction as holding companies restructure.

These companies are making their grand entrance just as the “big six” holding companies consolidate and shed assets, added Pattisall.

As these companies, many of which are based overseas, expand in the U.S., they will be looking to acquire assets that can help them establish their presence in the market — which is much easier than hiring a couple of individuals and trying to create an agency from scratch, noted Wieser.

But Pattisall added that as they do, they risk mimicking the sprawling holding company structure that has led to inefficiencies in the first place.

“The problem doesn’t go away that it is basically replicating the holding company model by buying up competitive assets, which has proven to be, in today’s marketplace, an unsustainable model.”

As for Deutsch New York and Hill Holiday, though they may not have been performing at IPG’s expectations, “agencies are a very durable business,” said Wieser, who added that his own research uncovered that “the growth of the industry was heavily weighted by mid-size agencies” in the 2010s.

“If you're an investor looking at the long run, maybe these individual agencies have had their challenges, but it doesn't mean that they can't recover, as long as you can keep the people and you've got a good plan for how you're going to expand existing business and work for new business,” he added.