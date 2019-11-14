ANA and McCann team up to tackle talent crisis with 'Best Jobs Ever' campaign

There’s a talent crisis holding adland hostage.

Research conducted by partnership the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and McCann Worldgroup revealed marketers’ recruiting efforts are beset by a perception problem in which most students view marketing as simply ads and selling.

They fail to see that a career in marketing is a diverse, multi-disciplined career that calls for a variety of skill sets ranging from creative to analytical.

In a bid to curb this misconception and open up the talent pipeline, McCann and the ANA has released a new campaign dubbed "Best Jobs Ever."

"Top-quality talent is the lifeblood of our industry, but the current system for attracting and retaining talent isn’t working, and we need to take immediate action," said ANA CEO Bob Liodice. "This campaign demonstrates just how creative, innovative, and powerful a career in marketing can be, and I urge all ANA members to support it in whatever way they can."

The effort is part of an ambitious agenda established by the Global Growth Council, a keystone of the ANA Masters Circle, to develop solutions to what it sees as a talent crisis facing the marketing industry. Growth Council member Elizabeth Rutledge, CMO at American Express, is leading it. Other companies that have joined include Procter & Gamble, Verizon, Sephora, and IBM.

Rutledge said: "As the lead of the Global Growth Council’s Talent Development and Organization team, I strongly believe in the importance of attracting and training the next generation of marketing talent. I hope to continue to drive progress in ensuring this next generation understands how dynamic a career in marketing truly is."

The campaign video highlights the wide variety of marketing industry jobs available to students, from picking out flavors for potato chips to putting together Spotify playlists using data and analytics.

"We are proud to support the ANA in this important initiative," said Chris Macdonald, global president of advertising and allied agencies at McCann Worldgroup.

"The discipline of marketing has changed radically, and the campaign we have developed celebrates this shift and challenges perceptions. It is critically important to communicate to students, professors, and parents what incredible career opportunities exist throughout the industry."