ANA launches new measurement division to 'level playing field'

The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) has launched a new division dedicated to ensuring the industry’s measurement systems are held accountable.

The organization’s CEO, Bob Liodice, said the new unit, called Measurement for Marketers, is designed to level the measurement playing field.

A key goal will be enabling better decision making by marketers in their continuing efforts to fuel growth, and to advance critical industry measurement priorities through the lens of the marketer.

He said: "This highly ambitious and historic action by the ANA puts the marketer’s agenda at the center of industry measurement.

"In the past the ANA and its members have relied heavily on joint trade association initiatives and on agencies and media sellers to drive the measurement agenda, but the missing piece has been the lack of dedicated ANA resources to get behind initiatives. As a result, the voice of the advertiser has been inconsistent."

Liodice cited a 2019 survey by Integral Ad Science in which 47 percent of respondents said the need for consistent media measurement was their number two priority, behind data privacy concerns.

The ANA is already working globally with the World Federation of Advertisers on the building of cross-platform measurement principles.