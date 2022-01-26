How the ANA is addressing marketer challenges amid high turnover and rapid change

CMOs have a lot going on.

Between the onslaught of data and technology, an ongoing global pandemic, rising inflation and the pressure to expand profits while being good corporate citizens, the role has expanded in so many directions since the days of the 60-second spot.

Faced with a rapidly evolving consumer, marketers are pressured to hit business goals while overseeing technical and creative functions at the same time. Meanwhile, growth among Fortune 500 brands is slowing, leading to the shortest CMO tenures in history.

Just last week, a spate of CMO resignations, including IBM’s Carla Piñeyro Sublett, Popeyes’ Bruno Cardinali, Walgreens’ Patrick McLean and TikTok’s Nick Tran underscored the transient nature of the role.

“There is so much going on in the marketplace,” said Bob Liodice, CEO of the Association of National Advertisers, the trade organization representing marketers.

Fueling the issue, however, is persistent slow growth. According to the ANA’s own analysis, annual revenue growth among the Fortune 500 was just 3% on average from 2010 to 2019.

“If a CMO of a Fortune 500 company delivers 3% growth, I'm not so sure how long you last in your position,” Liodice said. “The purview of the marketer is revenue; that's what they're paid big bucks to deliver.”

Driving revenue, however, is more challenging in a marketplace riddled with “parochialism, transparency and poor measurement,” among other issues, Liodice said, which the ANA is trying to help solve.

The organization, which has existed since 1896, is making sense of the madness by supporting marketers across four buckets: advertising and media; data, technology and measurement; society and sustainability; and gender equality and DE&I.

Each area has its own initiatives, working groups and business enterprises. SeeHer and the Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM), for instance, focus on removing unconscious bias from advertising. The Partnership for Responsible Addressable Media (PRAM) works to solve measurement issues.

“You need to build business enterprises to keep that pressure and focus,” Liodice said.

CMOs are historically competitive, but bringing them together to solve common challenges is critical. The CMO Growth Council, for instance, coalesces 500 marketers to prioritize the ANA’s agenda. So far, the council has developed 17 mandates across the organization’s four focus areas.

In addition to rapid digital transformation, marketers are facing a unique moment in time as a result of the pandemic. Movement across the business landscape means brand leaders are dealing with high turnover on their in-house and agency teams.

“COVID has really left everybody on less than stable footing,” Liodice said. “It made a lot of things uncertain, and it shifted the balance of decision making to [employees]. People are advancing their career positions and going to companies that [align with] their values.”

As a result, marketers are focusing more on purpose and values, a strategy Liodice says will be key to attracting the best talent. In 2022 the ANA is doubling down on sustainability in particular through a partnership with organization Sustainable Brands, which aims to help marketers understand how to build sustainability into their brand strategy.

“We’ve not seen a great deal of work on, how do you use sustainability to drive growth?” Liodice siad. “That’s the piece that confounds a lot of marketers.”

As CMOs navigate change, they’’e confronted with an evolving agency relationship. The ANA is increasingly facilitating conversations that address a pitching and compensation model that both sides agree are broken.

Compensation, however, will likely be an “ongoing issue that will live in perpetuity and require that level of constant attention,” Liodice said.

“The landscape has dramatically changed in the last decade, and so has the relationship with clients and agencies,” he added, admitting that “clients haven’t always been fair to agencies,” referencing payment terms that can stretch as long as 180-days.