AMP rebrands as AMPXD after acquiring digital experience agency SmallTalk

Full-service digital marketing agency AMP has converted to AMPXD after it acquired digital experience agency SmallTalk in December, the companies said Wednesday.

AMP bought SmallTalk to expand its digital experience offerings in UX and product design and development, said Michael Mish, SVP and general manager at AMP Agency. The deal is a fit for SmallTalk as well, which can scale its business and work with bigger brands as a part of AMP.

AMP has been on a steady growth trajectory, increasing revenue by 70% during the pandemic and 20% consistently for the three years prior, Mish said.

“A lot of that growth has come from UX design and technology services because with the pandemic, a lot of digital offline businesses needed to go digital,” he added.

The joint agency offers clients end-to-end services with both strategy and product design. AMP has begun working with SmallTalk’s existing clients and the two agencies have started pitching combined accounts, although both firms declined to name specific relationships.

AMP’s clients include Zillow, Facebook, Sam Edelman, Maruchan, Southwest Airlines and Eastern Bank; SmallTalk works with brands including VMware, Fujitsu Computer Products of America and “a top 10 Fortune 500 company” that the agency declined to name.

When the deal closed in December, Small Talk brought on Fujitsu Computer Products of America as a joint client, doubling the account’s ad spend, said Robert Balmaseda, SVP of AMPXD. He declined to share further details about new clients.

AMPXD has approximately 250 employees and offices in Seattle, New York, Boston and LA, though Mish noted the agency is looking into new real-estate.

The agency declined to share joint revenue. Terms of the deal, which is structured as an asset purchase under AMP’s parent company, Advantage Solutions, were not disclosed.