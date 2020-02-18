Ameriprise Financial selects FCB West as creative AOR

Ameriprise Financial selected San Francisco-based FCB West to be its creative agency of record.

FCB West will be responsible for both integrated brand strategy and creative and will build upon past campaigns that have centered on Ameriprise Financial’s position as a wealth manager that makes clients feel confident about their financial future.

"We’re proud of the success of the Ameriprise brand over the last 15 years, and we are excited to partner with FCB West to build on our terrific momentum," said Marie O’Neill, senior vice president of marketing at Minneapolis-based Ameriprise, in a statement.

She added: "FCB’s fresh strategic thinking, strong analytical capabilities and innovative creative will help showcase our financial advice value proposition to even more households."

Previously, McCann Detroit handled creative duties. Initiative, New York, will continue as media planner and buyer for Ameriprise.

The company has used "Be Brilliant" as an advertising theme since 2015. Last year, Ameriprise launched a series of commercials by McCann Detroit that conveyed Ameriprise’s close advisor-client bonds and showed a range of people with different financial goals, from paying for college to helping an aging parent to planning their own retirements.

FCB West has been assigned with maintaining core client messaging while also reaching out to younger affluents.

Work from FCB West is expected to launch later this year. The agency was also named lead brand creative and strategic agency for Columbia Threadneedle Investments, which is a global asset management group owned by Ameriprise.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Ameriprise and Columbia Threadneedle Investments as their lead creative agency," said FCB West Chief Creative Officer Karin Onsager-Birch in a statement. "As pioneers in comprehensive financial advice, a seemingly rational but actually very emotionally charged service, the opportunity to partner in helping raise awareness and growing their brands is incredibly exciting."