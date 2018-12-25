American Greetings pushes the power of good relationships

It’s almost time to make those tried and true New Year’s resolutions, and for the upcoming year, American Greetings says everyone should focus on meaningful relationships.

Wellness, the brand says, is about more than physical health; it’s about having strong connections with others. In fact, according to a nearly 80-year longitudinal study of adult physical and psychological development by Dr. Robert Waldinger, the director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development, Harvard psychiatrist and researcher, good relationships are what actually predict healthier and happier aging.

More than four in 10 people (42 percent) are planning on making wellbeing a priority in 2019, so American Greetings decided to create a film using elite athletes to show how these people in peak physical conditions became even stronger with the help of good relationships.

The film, created in partnership with MullenLowe U.S., is launching a new brand platform for American Greetings called "Connections Build Us," which is aimed at encouraging people to make meaningful connections with others as part of their wellness plans.

The campaign will run in premium placements across the likes of NBC, Bravo, E!, USA, and more, as well as on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and with Meredith (SHAPE, People, Real Simple, Martha Stewart), mindbodygreen and Mic/Bustle.

American Greetings will also tap into fitness influencers to spread the word, including Bethany Hamilton, Massy Arias, Nastia Liukin, Natalie Jill, Olivia Jordan, Alana Blanchard, and NBA star Kevin Love.