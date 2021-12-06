American Express partners NBA 2K on pop-up experience

American Express, the NBA and basketball video game NBA 2K have joined forces to launch a collaborative pop-up experience in downtown Los Angeles, the companies said Monday.

Supported by agencies Momentum, Day One, UM and Wasserman Media Group, the campaign invites Amex card members to unlock digital and physical NBA merchandise as well as immersive features for the NBA 2K game.

Amex card members who visit the experience can claim free NBA 2K digital merchandise for their in-game avatar with unique NBA 2K22 codes, including attire from OVO, Under Armour, Just Don and Mitchell & Ness. Card members that stop by can also purchase exclusive physical NBA gear and get complimentary sneaker cleanings.

The venue will also have an experience where 2K players can scan and upload their faces to the app to create a realistic looking avatar as their player. The venue will also have wall-to-wall mirrors where visitors can experience an “Infinity Cube” that will immerse them into the sights and sounds of NBA 2K22.

Card members that purchase the newest release of NBA 2k, NBA 2K22, with their Amex will receive an in-game code that can be redeemed for $35,000 in virtual currency for in-game purchases.

The hybrid event aims to merge real-life with love for the virtual game, said Shizuka Suzuki, VP of global experiential marketing and partnerships at American Express. It also kicks off on a big weekend for the NBA, as both LA-based teams play at the Staples Center this weekend, as well as ahead of the holiday season.

“Insights tell us that NBA 2K players are always looking to collect digital merchandise no differently than in real life. We always want that latest shoe drop or that exclusive jersey,” she said.

NBA star Paul George and WNBA star Breanna Stewart will also face-off in a NBA 2K22 match-up, hosted by Alexis Morgan that will be livestreamed from the pop-up location on Twitch.

American Express has been a long-standing partner of five NBA teams, including the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.