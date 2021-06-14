American Express kicks off Membership Week to show off all of its perks

Most people aren’t aware of all the perks they can get through their credit card issuer.

To make that tangible to its audience, American Express on Monday kicked off its first Membership Week, a weeklong event featuring exclusive deals, events and experiences for AmEx cardholders.

American Express members — or anyone with an AmEx card — will have the opportunity to see an exclusive virtual performance by SZA, purchase tickets to a virtual cooking class with celebrity chef David Chang, access to meditation sessions from Calm and classes at Equinox, and to purchase items from a limited edition travel-inspired wearable collection by New York or Nowhere co-founder and creative director Quincey Moore. Members can collaborate on designs for the latter activation on social media.

Membership week builds on American Express’s latest major brand campaign, launched in April, that focuses on its benefits for card members.

“It highlights that when you're with American Express, life is better,” said Andrew Goldberg, SVP of global brand planning and content at American Express. “We bring you things that go beyond what you get from anyone else.”

The idea behind Membership Week is to “consolidate and bring to members the best of the best experience you can have as an American Express member...so they can feel what it's like to be a member in a super blast,” he continued.

Each day of Membership Week is curated around a specific lifestyle area. Tuesday, for example, is “dining day” and will feature perks related to restaurants and bars, as well as the cooking class with Chang. On Wellness day, AmEx will highlight offers from Equinox and Calm, among other wellness-related perks.

The program will be entirely virtual, supported by a social media campaign that will drive viewers to the Membership Week landing page, where they can learn more about programs and offers.

“Card members are everywhere, and we wanted to make it accessible for them,” Goldberg said.

American Express plans to make Membership Week an ongoing experience where cardholders can tap into all of AmEx’s perks in a consolidated time period. In the future, Goldberg envisions Membership Week evolving into a hybrid event, where there are local activities supported by virtual tools.

“Everything falls on this idea of, ‘I'll back it,’” Goldberg said. “We're more than just a credit card. We're a membership, and we bring you a better life when you're with us.”