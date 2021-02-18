American Express encourages people to order more takeout

For those restaurants that have been able to survive the pandemic, takeout and delivery has been a lifeline.

To encourage people to continue supporting their favorite restaurants, American Express launched its “Order In, Help Out” campaign earlier this month, which asks people to consider making #TakeOutTuesday a regular staple of their week. The program includes a partnership with delivery platform Resy.

“Independent restaurants are the foundation of our communities, and the survival of these beloved establishments are in jeopardy,” said Andy Goldberg, SVP of global brand management and planning at American Express in an email. “The ‘Order In, Help Out’ campaign is designed to help raise awareness for the incredible impact consumers can have when they order takeout — even just once a week — from the local restaurants they love.”

As part of the campaign, American Express unveiled a new spot that showcases popular local restaurants that are typically key destinations for “game day” experiences in cities across America, but are sitting empty during the pandemic.

Restaurants featured in the spot, created in partnership with Dentsumcgarrybowen and Biscuit Filmworks, include Steny’s Tavern in Milwaukee, Frank and Lupes in Phoenix and Salty Dog in Brooklyn.

The spot, which pans over empty bars and restaurants juxtaposed against the sound of crowds and cheering, aims to “show people how much their support still means to their local game-day restaurant and inspires everyone to get takeout until we can return together,” Goldberg said.

The campaign is part of American Express’ ongoing “Shop Small” program, which supports small businesses with events such as Small Business Saturday. Over the past year, the brand has focused its creative for Shop Small around real people and businesses affected by the pandemic.

“This spot was no different,” Goldberg said. “These are just a few of the small businesses highlighted who have deeply impressed us with their resilience.”

The spot will roll out in partnership with the NBA, of which American Express is an official partner, airing during live games starting this month on Turner, TNT and ESPN. Turner will devote part of its regular American Express Halftime Report coverage to promote #TakeOutTuesday and supporting small restaurants.

“We know [our customers] enjoy sports and they also want to help support the local restaurants that make their community unique,” Goldberg said. “This made the NBA a natural place to launch the sports-focused spot.”

As the spots air, American Express’ broader #TakeOutTuesday effort continues on social media, encouraging customers to post pictures of their takeout meals to spread the word about the program.

“We’ve heard from local restaurant owners that February and March are critical months for them, with takeout orders being most critical to helping them stay afloat,” Goldberg said.