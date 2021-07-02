American Advertising Federation launches diversity fundraising campaign

The American Advertising Federation (AAF) has launched a fundraising campaign for the Mosaic Center for Multiculturalism, its division focused on developing diverse talent in the creative fields.

The initiative, led byboard chair and EVP and chief diversity and inclusion officer at Sony Music Group, Tiffany R. Warren, aims to raise $2 million by the end of 2022 to help fund Mosaic Center programs.

The Mosaic Center runs programs including the Most Promising Multicultural Students Program, which connects the advertising industry with multicultural college students; HBCUs for Advertising, which fundraises for AAF college chapters at HBCUs; and AdCamp for High School Students, which provides high school students the opportunity to work on client campaigns, interact with industry professionals and explore career opportunities in a one week summer program.

“The Mosaic Center has always been in the business of supporting historically excluded groups,” Warren said. “A lot of these programs suffered because of the pandemic, and now that we're coming out of it, we have an opportunity to bolster support and strengthen these organizations.”

With the money raised, the AAF plans to add 13 more HBCUs to the college chapter roster, bringing the total to 25. It also plans to launch AdCamp at three new high schools, hire more AAF full-time staff dedicated to the Mosaic Center and promote its APEX multicultural speakers bureau, which aims to bring diverse speakers and panelists to conferences.

In 2022, the Mosaic Center will celebrate its 25th anniversary. At a time when diversity and inclusion is top of mind for the industry, AAF vice chair and worldwide CEO at FCB, Carter Murray, notes it is important to match commitment with capital.

“If you believe in what we believe, you've got to step up,” he said. “We've got to be able to raise this money, because it really does matter.”

Warren has notably served in several diversity roles across the industry, including as chief diversity and inclusion officer at Omnicom and founder and president of Adcolor. Since joiningSony Music Group in the fall, Warren has helped create a $100 million social justice fund aimed at supporting diverse programs and organizations.

Warren, a Mosaic Center alumna, has committed to supporting the fund with her own money, and donates to the Mosaic Center.

“I will use all of my power to put attention on the Mosaic Fund and raise as much money as we can,” she said.