Amazon's advertising sales growth levels off at $3.5B

Amazon has reported its second quarterly advertising sales increase in a row in its Q3 2019 report.

The company's "other" segment, which primarily includes sales of advertising services, as well as sales related to its other service offerings, totaled $3.5B for Q3, up from $3B in Q2 2019.

This was a continued improvement on a quarter-to-quarter decline in ad sales from $3.3B to $2.7B from Q4 2018, to Q1 2019

But while year-on-year growth in the segment also rose to 45 percent (excluding F/X), ahead of last quarter’s 37 percent, that was still a far cry from the highs of 129 percent growth seen in Q2 2018, suggesting that rapid growth has begun to level out.

Overall revenue at Amazon increased to $70B for the quarter, beating analyst estimates of $67.7B.

However its reported earnings per share of $4.31 fell short of its $4.57 expectations.

While revenue was up, net income was down year-on-year, totaling $2.1B in Q3 2019, compared with $2.9B during the same period last year.