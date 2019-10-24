Amazon's advertising sales growth levels off at $3.5B

by Michael Heusner Added 7 hours ago

Amazon's ad sales grew during Q3, but at a more sustained pace than in the past.

Amazon has reported its second quarterly advertising sales increase in a row in its Q3 2019 report. 

The company's "other" segment, which primarily includes sales of advertising services, as well as sales related to its other service offerings, totaled $3.5B for Q3, up from $3B in Q2 2019. 

This was a continued improvement on a quarter-to-quarter decline in ad sales from $3.3B to $2.7B from Q4 2018, to Q1 2019

But while year-on-year growth in the segment also rose to 45 percent (excluding F/X), ahead of last quarter’s 37 percent, that was still a far cry from the highs of 129 percent growth seen in Q2 2018, suggesting that rapid growth has begun to level out.

Overall revenue at Amazon increased to $70B for the quarter, beating analyst estimates of $67.7B.

However its reported earnings per share of $4.31 fell short of its $4.57 expectations. 

While revenue was up, net income was down year-on-year, totaling $2.1B in Q3 2019, compared with $2.9B during the same period last year. 

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS