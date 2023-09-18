Amazon Ads Partner Awards reveal 2023 finalists

Thirty entries have made it through to the final shortlist of the 2023 Amazon Ads Partner Awards which celebrate the innovative, imaginative and effective ways that partners use Amazon Ads for their clients.

For the first time, submissions were open to all regions of the world where Amazon Ads is available, expanding beyond the US and UK this year. As a result, entries more than doubled, topping 500.

Also new for 2023 is a fresh category line-up, consisting of Creative Brand Building; Performance; Challenger; Technology Innovation and Global Expansion.

This is the third year of the awards which were set up in the UK in 2021 to celebrate and reward outstanding work by Amazon Ads partners that delivers performance and growth for their clients. In 2022, they grew to incorporate the US also.

The 2023 global winners will be feted at a Gala at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in New York City on October 23rd.

A panel including judges from Kantar and the Interactive Advertising Bureau, as well as Amazon, selected the 2023 shortlist below. In their analysis of entries this year, the judges noted a higher degree of collaboration, with more than one partner named in entries. Overall, submissions came from 293 unique partners across the world.

Every award in the competition carries equal weight. However, Creative Brand Building has two awards - endemic and non-endemic - to cater both for brands which sell on Amazon and also for those which don’t. And three prizes will be awarded in both the Performance and Challenger categories; one for each of the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions.

Eligible work for the 2023 awards ran between May 2022 and April 2023 and was delivered by partners who have Verified or Advanced status within the Amazon Ads Partner Network. The network was set up in 2021 to support agencies and tool providers through training, resources, and by connecting them to advertisers.

THE 2023 FINALISTS

Performance Award

The Performance Award recognises one winner from each region - AMER, EMEA and APAC. This award rewards a partner which leveraged multiple Amazon Ads products to help a brand optimise its campaign strategy, driving substantial business growth and engaging shoppers across the customer journey, from brand discovery, to purchase, customer loyalty and beyond.

Performance Award - AMER

Ad Advance

Incrementum Digital

Momentum Commerce & Ampd

Performance Award - APAC

Adbrew

DigitalFirst

LSM Global

Performance Award - EMEA

Global Overview

Unicorn Orange

Zenith UK Media

Challenger Award

The Challenger Award recognizes one winner from each region - AMER, EMEA and APAC. This award celebrates a partner which delivered an impactful strategy that exceeded its client’s business objectives despite a limited budget. The winner of this award will demonstrate how it was able to use creative thinking, innovative tactics, and overall efficiency to maximize resources and deliver results.

Challenger Award - AMER

Incrementum Digital

Lab 916

Tinuiti

Challenger Award - EMEA

Adbrew & Seller Presto

Tambo

Venture Forge

Challenger Award - APAC

Adbrew & Totalyty

O3M Directional Marketing

Reprise Commerce

Global Expansion Award

This award recognizes a partner which helped a client reach its global growth objectives. Successful entries will provide evidence of advertising in three or more countries and will demonstrate how a partner developed a strategy to help drive scalable and sustainable business growth for its client across territories.

Podean

Reprise Commerce

Wise Commerce

Technology Innovation Award

The Technology Innovation Award recognizes a partner which built on Amazon Ads Advanced Tools or ad tech products to develop a scalable technology solution that solves an advertiser need. The winner of this award will demonstrate how it was able to integrate and build with product(s) in an innovative and differentiated way to improve efficiencies.

Adbrew

Quartile

Xmars, powered by SparkXGlobal

Creative Brand Building Award

The Creative Brand Building Award is a newly enhanced category that recognises two winners, one for success with an endemic advertiser and one for success with a non-endemic advertiser, from anywhere in the world. This award recognizes a partner which leveraged Amazon Ads’ brand-building capabilities to deliver an effective and cohesive marketing strategy telling a brand’s unique story and helping drive sustained engagement and awareness.

Creative Brand Building Award - Endemic Advertiser

Global Overview

VMLY&R Commerce & Stackline

Wunderman Thompson Commerce

Creative Brand Building Award - Non Endemic Advertiser

DigitalFirst

EssenceMediacom

iProspect Spain, a Dentsu company

In 2022, the UK winners were: MediaCom for Coca-Cola (Brand Building); Media.Monks for Philips DA UK (Performance Growth); Merkle and Pacvue for Cisco (Scaled Technology) and Amerge Ltd. for HyperX (Innovation).

Winners for the US were: (jointly) Marshall Associates, and Team One for Lexus (Brand Building); Global Overview for Tru Niagen (Performance Growth); Quartile for Restaurantware (Scaled Technology) and Amerge Ltd. for Loft Troll (Innovation).

Learn more about finding a partner and the Amazon Ads Partner Awards.