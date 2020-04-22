AloneTogether fights crippling loneliness as mental wellness plummets 37%

The positive mindset of Americans is taking a battering in isolation.

Our mental wellness has decreased around 37 percent since the pandemic began in March and -- alarmingly -- more than half aren’t seeking help, according to research from MTV.

The study, which surveys 500 people weekly in the United States between the ages of 13 to 59, revealed that 42 percent report their mental health as "fair" or "poor," versus 26 percent citing "excellent" or "very good."

Women and lower-income groups are over-indexing for feeling "fair," and Gen Z is most likely to acknowledge feeling "poor." Among those feeling low, a good chunk are not seeking help because most think it will pass.

To combat feelings of loneliness, MTV, Comedy Central and ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Brands, in partnership with the Ad Council, have launched AloneTogether.com.

"We at MTV know that even in so-called ‘good times’, mental health is a growing concern for our audience — especially among younger generations," said Brianna Cayo Cotter, SVP of social impact for the Entertainment & Youth brands of ViacomCBS.

"Both for people who are staying home to slow the spread and for frontline workers, it’s more important than ever to underscore the message that it’s ok to not be ok, and to provide people with actionable tools and resources that help them take care of their emotional well-being."

Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council, added: "Taking care of your mental health, and checking in with your friends and loved ones, are very important during this crisis, particularly while we’re social-distancing and many are feeling isolated. We’re proud to help build on the powerful #AloneTogether platform with these critical messages and resources, and grateful to all of our partners for working with us to amplify the message."

The campaign is bolstered by a drive from Seize the Awkward -- and award-winning Ad Council initiative.