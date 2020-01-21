All-natural pain reliever brand Arnicare hands creative duties to Walrus

Walrus is to oversee Arnicare’s U.S. creative and strategic responsibilities.

The subsidiary of Boiron, the world’s largest manufacturer of homeopathic products, is one of the most popular over-the-counter homeopathic line of pain relievers and the top-selling natural pain relief brand on Amazon.

The business was awarded without a review.

Jasmine Singer, director of product marketing at Boiron USA, said: "Walrus has performed impressive work in the health and wellness category, and they’ve shown a deep understanding of our company ethos and believe in the importance of bringing more holistic pain management options to consumers. Arnicare is among our most powerful brands, and we’re confident the marketing will follow suit."

Walrus has previously worked in the category for companies like Pfizer Consumer Healthcare and Avrio Health. Under the partnership, Walrus will launch a national campaign for Arnicare to raise the profile of the muscle and pain reliever.

Walrus CEO Frances L. Webster added: "Boiron is a pioneer in homeopathic medicines, and Arnicare is a leading brand. Walrus is proud to partner with such a progressive company working tirelessly to move health care forward."

Boiron was founded in 1932 in France by pharmacist twin brothers with a passion for homeopathy who produced their initial medicines from plants harvested in the Alps. The company now has distribution in more than 50 countries across the globe.