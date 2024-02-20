How to align DE&I initiatives with company values

When I joined Clear Channel Outdoor Americas in late 2019, I could not have anticipated the profound changes our country would undergo in the upcoming year, from a global pandemic to national demonstrations for racial justice.

I also could never have imagined the impact our collective internal efforts would have on reshaping our organization’s ethos.

George Floyd’s murder in May 2020 quickly propelled our journey toward fostering a more inclusive workplace. Later that year, we established the Executive Diversity Advisory Council (EDAC), a group of leaders who volunteered to help further DE&I efforts across the organization, with me as the executive sponsor.

Today, I’m proud to reflect on our progress and offer actionable insights for other companies seeking to embark on a similar path.

A particularly clarifying moment came when EDAC collaborated to redefine our corporate mission, vision and values. Clear Channel describes itself as a people-first company, driven by a shared vision to connect brands with consumers while enhancing our communities.

But as we delved deeper into this ethos, it became apparent that fostering diversity and inclusion required more than just rhetoric and mission statements; it demanded actionable initiatives and a commitment from every level of the company.

So we took steps to reflect our mission with tangible corporate programs. We identified and implemented DE&I training and created a cross-company career development and coaching initiative to help everyone grow their professional strengths.

We also formed subcommittees to explore and develop new DE&I initiatives across three dedicated pillars: workplace (how we work together), workforce (how we hire and develop our people) and marketplace (how we engage with our partners and communities).

Authenticity became our guiding principle, ensuring that our actions resonated with our core values while remaining true to the communities we serve.

Another crucial aspect was securing buy-in from senior leadership. From our CEO to our chief human resources officer, each member of the leadership team played a pivotal role in championing DE&I as a strategic imperative. Additionally, the appointment of a dedicated DE&I lead underscored our commitment to embedding these values into the fabric of our organization.

However, navigating the diverse array of opinions and perspectives within our company posed challenges. While we celebrated diversity of thought, ensuring alignment with our organizational goals required a delicate balance. It was imperative to engage stakeholders effectively, channeling their passion and enthusiasm into objectives.

This meant guiding discussions back to our mission, vision and values to ensure that our actions remained grounded in authenticity and purpose.

Here are a few suggestions for companies hoping to align their DE&I initiatives with corporate values:

Stay true to your identity: Every organization has its unique guiding principles; it's essential to align DE&I initiatives with these foundational elements.

Secure leadership buy-in: Rally support from senior leadership to drive meaningful change. Ensure that DE&I efforts are viewed as strategic imperatives rather than peripheral initiatives.

Appoint dedicated leadership: Establish a dedicated role or team responsible for spearheading DE&I efforts. This ensures continuity and accountability in driving progress.

Navigate diverse perspectives: Embrace diversity of thought while maintaining alignment with organizational goals. Each employee is unique, with their own set of personal passions. While acknowledging and respecting this, encourage channeling that passion and enthusiasm toward constructive dialogue and collective objectives.

Prioritize authenticity: By championing authenticity, you can build trust, engagement and a sense of belonging among your employees, driving positive cultural change from within.

Perhaps the most crucial piece of advice I can offer is to recognize that DE&I isn't just about representation; it's about fostering a culture of belonging and empowerment. By creating spaces for dialogue, education and collaboration, companies can harness the power of diversity to drive innovation and achieve sustainable growth.

Kenetta Bailey is the senior vice president of marketing at Clear Channel Outdoor Americas.