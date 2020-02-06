Alicia Keys touts Lyft's initiative to round up fares for charity

A new episode of "Undercover Lyft," the rideshare app’s ongoing celebrity-driver reveal show puts Alicia Keys on the streets of Los Angeles to bring attention to a new program to provide bicycle transport to the needy.

San Francisco-based Lyft recently joined forces with NBA great LeBron James’ athlete-empowerment organization, Uninterrupted, to support free, bike-share access for inner-city youth, in collaboration with the Y.

At the launch event, James credited access to a bike as enabling him to get to practice and access opportunities after school.

The donations, which fund one-year bike-share memberships for young people aged 16 to 20, will start in New York this spring, in a venture with Citi Bike, before expanding to Chicago and the Bay Area.

Keys promotes LyftUp, where riders can round up their fares to the nearest dollar and donate to a range of nonprofits through the app. Currently, the Y’s bike-share initiative is the featured nonprofit.

"LyftUp creates impact in local communities through various programs that increase transportation access for low-income individuals and families every day," said Lisa Boyd, senior manager of social impact at Lyft.

She added: "Lyft's mission is to improve people’s lives and connect our communities through the world’s best transportation, and our work with leaders like Alicia helps us get one step closer to that goal."

With her hair tucked into a baseball cap, Keys picks up a range of Los Angeles riders, including a young kid, who confides to being nonbinary and ends up rapping for Keys when she reveals her true identity.

The segment has Keys, who recently hosted the Grammys, dropping hints to passengers about how she moved to Los Angeles from New York where "there’s nothing you can’t do, because the big lights inspire you, you know."

The YouTube show launched in 2015 and is part of Lyft’s greater campaign to be a part of city life and culture.

Previous episodes of "Undercover Lyft" featured Chance the Rapper, Rob Gronkowski, Shaquille O’Neal and Demi Lovato, whose segment hit 18 million views.