‘Alexa, what is love?’: Amazon redefines love in Valentine’s Day campaign

Amazon Ads and the Ad Council have partnered to redefine love ahead of Valentine’s Day.

On Tuesday, the pair unveiled the latest initiative in the Ad Council’s Love Has No Labels campaign, which has aimed to spread an inclusive message about love since 2015.

The campaign, called “Alexa, what is love?” equips Alexa-enabled devices with responses from people of various backgrounds and identities when responding to the question “what is love?”

Examples of responses include “Love is showing patience and understanding when someone is learning a new language,” or “Love is when we create safe spaces for Black women.”

The goal is to encourage people to foster inclusivity in their communities by reimagining how they define love.

In addition to the new feature in Alexa, the campaign launches with a documentary-style film that dives deeper into the lives of the voices featured in Alexa’s new responses, and how acts of love have helped them feel more included.

The campaign is designed “to celebrate diversity and promote inclusion across race, religion, gender, sexuality, ability and age,” said Heidi Arthur, chief campaign development officer at the Ad Council.

“Our aim is to bring a different understanding of love to the forefront that will inspire acts of love to create a more inclusive world,” she said. “Our hope is that when audiences hear these new definitions of love, watch our PSA or engage with the website, they will hear voices that inspire and motivate them to take action in their communities.”

The campaign will be promoted in Amazon audio ads, Amazon streaming TV ads, social media and other digital media nationally. Amazon will also have a dedicated microsite with more detail on the stories of people featured in the campaign as well as a list of inclusive actions everyone can take.

“The goal of the [Love has no labels] campaign has always been to flood culture with messages of unbiased love, erode bias and inspire intentional acts of inclusion across the country,” Arthur said.