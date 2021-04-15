Alejandro Lopez named U.S. head of Mediabrands Content Studio

IPG Mediabrands is pushing even further into the content space.

The media agency holding group has hired Alejandro Lopez, formerly chief creative officer of McCann Worldgroup in Japan, as head of IPG Mediabrands Content Studio in the U.S.

Mediabrands launched its content studio in November, led globally by chief content officer Brendan Gaul, in an effort to pull together content production capabilities across its agencies and tie creative messages more closely to media.

Lopez, who will report to Gaul, will oversee content and creative teams across Mediabrands’ U.S. offices and clients out of the group’s Los Angeles office.

“[Lopez] is a creative leader with a sharp sense of how media can make creativity better,” Gaul told Campaign US. “If you make a great piece of work, but it is disconnected from a media plan and nobody sees it, it doesn't reach its potential. On the other side, if we create a media plan built from different insights than the content was built for [it] might fall flat. Lopez has a keen sense of both sides.”

Lopez has more than 20 years of expertise in the creative and branded content spaces. As executive creative director at independent agency Troika, he worked with media partners including CNN, Hulu, Amazon Studios, Univision, Sony Pictures Television, AMC, Redbull and the Sundance Institute on branded content. He also co-founded branded content and distribution company Brand Programming Studios where he served as chief creative officer and developed projects for PBS and Nutella.

Lopez also spent 15 years at Leo Burnett, where he was executive creative director in Tokyo, Paris, Frankfurt and Caracas before being promoted to managing director.

With Lopez at the helm in the U.S., Mediabrands Content Studio aims to connect the dots between media partners and creativity.

“It's meeting the different teams and also understanding where our relationships sit with the creative leaders and media owners,” Gaul said. “We’re seeing how we can build new and interesting relationships.”

Lopez is also a DE&I advocate. He co-founded HYPHN, a mentorship program that pairs racially and ethnically diverse creatives with leaders in their fields. As he spearheads Mediabrands Content Studio in the U.S., Lopez hopes to be “critical” of the work to make sure it resonates with “cultural differences.”

“The power of what content can bring is truly transformational,” Lopez said. “It's going to do so well for brands, which we see now partnering in our lives more than ever. Brands are stepping out of just on the shelf and becoming more responsible.”