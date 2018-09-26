ALDO team up with Work & Co for launch of special sneaker line

Sneakerheads: unite.

ALDO has launched a special line of kicks in collaboration with street artists.

The footwear brand joined forces with Work & Co to bring the idea to life. The agency worked closely with ALDO’s design and development teams and the artists of the MX3 site, which includes names like New York City-based BuffMonster.

"At ALDO we are constantly pushing for every aspect of our e-commerce experience to feel dynamic, engaging and really human," said Gregoire Baret, general manager of omni-channel experience at ALDO.

"Launching these unique sneakers in collaboration with global street artists lets us bring more playful looks to shoppers, but also offers an entry point for people to discover these artists’ distinctive work. We wanted to bring their universes to life, and let their creativity really speak to our customers – who have strong individual sense of style.

"In terms of our partnership with Work & Co, that meant our product pages had to deliver a richer experience via motion design while staying fast and useful."

Work & Co handled strategy, design and front-end development of the MX3 site. The team was tasked with bringing the sneaker artwork to life with motion design to be used across multiple channels.