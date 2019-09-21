Alcohol-free beer Hairless Dog hires Periscope to spark conversation and U.S. growth

Hairless Dog Brewing, a completely alcohol-free craft beer brand, has hired Periscope as its AOR as the "sober curious" sector continues to grow in the U.S.

The demand for low-to-zero alcohol beverages is expected to grow by 32 percent by 2022.

Periscope will work with Hairless Dog, founded in 2017, to launch some new brews, as well as drive awareness to its signature IPA and Black Ale beers.

This account win is especially meaningful to Periscope CCO Peter Nicholson who chooses a sober lifestyle himself and believes the beverage industry hasn’t done enough to provide interesting, flavorful, fun non-alcohol options to the market.

In order to successfully compete, non-alcoholic brands need to get to a more authentic place with their consumers both in their products and marketing," said Nicholson.

He added: "Hairless Dog is a craft beer, something unique, with complex flavors, to be enjoyed and celebrated for what it is and not relegated to the back of the liquor store for what it isn't. And so the brand design, packaging and advertising need to reflect that."

For the integrated marketing effort, Periscope will handle brand strategy, creative, package design solutions, social media strategy and execution, website development and PR. The aim is to turn heads with the brand’s messaging around being a healthier alternative to alcohol, such as "Party like there’s a tomorrow" and "0.0 regrets."

Hairless Dog Brewing CEO Jeff Hollander said in a statement: "We are navigating uncharted territory with a one-of-a-kind product that is helping push forward a social movement. We needed more than an agency, we needed a true partner capable of paving a new way for product marketing."

Periscope’s "world class creative capabilities and a level of passion" matches that of Hairless Dog and makes the duo a perfect match, added Hollander.