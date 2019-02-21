Alaska Airlines flies above competition in punchy new ads

Alaska Airlines is throwing down some big game and beefy promises for its latest campaign.

"Fly smart. Land happy." calls out the hellscape that is plane travel with a series of fun, snappy digital spots created in partnership with Mekanism Seattle.

The airline, which aired the ads over The Oscars on Sunday, unapologetically crowns itself superior sky brand.

Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines’ managing director of marketing and advertising, said: "Everyone feels the stress of picking an airline: flights are either cheap with a no-frills, lackluster inflight experience, or a slightly better experience with a high price tag. It can feel as ridiculous as your employer skimping on basic work benefits, or overpaying for a bad workout.

"The campaign challenges the flyers to ask for more out of their flying experience and positions Alaska to deliver unparalleled value to its customers."

The campaign features a primarily female production crew, including director J.J. Adler, editor Ali Mao, and colorist Jill Bogdanowicz -- Mekanism’s latest example of its ongoing commitment to Free the Bid, a non-profit initiative advocating on behalf of women directors for equal opportunities to bid on commercial jobs in the global advertising industry.

This drive will feature video, OOH and online content.

Laura Wimer, creative director at Mekanism Seattle, added: "With Alaska Airlines pledging to Sisters in the Sky [a nonprofit aimed at diversifying the pilot community] and Mekanism committing to Free the Bid, it only feels natural we would partner with a female director and team on this brand campaign. We love how J.J. made these over-the-top moments relatable and relevant."