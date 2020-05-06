AKQA and Nike turn sky into canvas for creativity with Air Max AR drive

Damn. Cloud storage never looked so sexy.

WPP’s AKQA teamed up with Nike to reimagine the cyberspace storage concept with an augmented reality that turns the sky into exclusive content.

Air Max Cloud, which celebrates the launch of Air Max 2090, encourages people to use their window as a canvas for creativity amid the pandemic chaos. The platform is accessed via smartphone (no app needed) and contains stories of music and dance artists who are trying to inspire young people across the country from their homes.

The work is an extension of the award-winning Air Max Graffiti Store which rolled out in São Paulo

"For Nike Air Max, we are always looking for new ways to connect with the audience, considering both the cultural context and the moment in time we are living in," said AKQA Group Creative Director Renato Zandoná.

"Last year we chose existing graffiti characters from the city of São Paulo to wear the new shoes before anyone else, and you could only get the sneakers on a limited pre-sale, unlocking the purchase on the walls using geolocation. This time, we went further, but without leaving the safety of our homes.

"The windows became the media since it's the only way to connect ourselves with the world out there. And the Air Max Clouds in the sky became Nike's new platform of exclusive content and product releases, bringing joy and entertainment during tough times like this."

Here’s how to access the Air Max Cloud:

1. Go to AirMaxCloud.com.br

2. Point your phone to the sky

3. Find the Air Max Cloud

4. Have access to exclusive Nike's files without leaving your home