AKQA launches global radio station to improve morale during lockdown

AKQA has created a global radio station to connect its employees around the world while working from home.

The project, reminiscent of WWII global radio broadcasts, is intended to maintain morale in what has become an international struggle.

The concept behind WFH FM (Work From Home radio station) was thought up by AKQA studio concierge Jessica Day with support and encouragement from creative director Adam Grant. The station is meant to promote community and creative innovation during a time of social distancing.

Day and Grant also serve as station managers, ensuring a round-the-clock program of music and talkback.

"From playing music to hearing your colleague’s voices and laughter, I couldn’t contain my excitement on getting it started," Day said.

"The Melbourne studio is a very social environment, so it seemed imperative to do something meaningful that would allow that social activity to continue – something that everyone could access and feel included in," Grant told Campaign US.

Today, the station is streaming 24 hours a day with content including talk back segments, interviews, special guests, and DJ’s from Melbourne, Sydney, London, Berlin, and San Francisco. The show kicks off with Barnaby Matthews, the studio's in-house barista and singer/songwriter of "Mornings With Barnz," at 8 a.m. AEST.

Nearly 300 team members tune in each day on the web or via mobile browsers from all over the world.

In fact, the station is so loved that it will likely exist once the coronavirus pandemic calms down. The station can be tuned in by anyone at wfhfm.live.