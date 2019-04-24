Airbnb puts global media account up for review

Airbnb has launched a global media review, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The instant accommodation and travel brand currently works with Starcom for its Europe and U.S. markets.

The pitch is being led out of Asia and Airbnb hopes it is short-lived, sources told Campaign US. It was not immediately clear if the review is being handled internally or by an external consultant

The brand is home to a sizeable in-house team that looks after performance marketing.

Airbnb awarded Starcom its global media business back in September 2014. It is understood that Dentsu handles some media for Airbnb in Asia.

Wieden + Kennedy won global creative rights for Airbnb in Sept 2017.

Starcom declined to comment.

Campaign US has contacted Airbnb and Dentsu Aegis -- which is believed to hold of slice of business in Asia -- for comment.

Last October, Airbnb hired former Ford executive Musa Tariq as head of marketing, experiences, a newly created role for the company.

The agency's Chicago office will manage the San Francisco-based company's global media strategy and U.S. activation. Global media spending could approach $40-50 million next year.