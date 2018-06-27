Airbnb fight Donald Trump's travel ban with new campaign

by Oliver McAteer Added 3 hours ago

"To limit travel is to turn back progress."

Airbnb has vowed to fight Donald Trump’s travel ban after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld restrictions on people coming to America from Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Somalia and Yemen.

The accommodation service launched an ad branding the decision a huge step back for progress.

It pledged to match donations to the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) to support work advocating for systemic change and legal pathways for those affected by the travel ban. Airbnb said it will cover up to $150,000 through September 30 this year. Nearly $40,000 has been raised since the ruling earlier this week.

Airbnb Co-founders Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia and Nathan Blecharczyk said in a statement: "We are profoundly disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the travel ban -- a policy that goes against our mission and values.

"To restrict travel based on a person’s nationality or religion is wrong. We believe that travel is a transformative and powerful experience, and we will continue to open doors and build bridges between cultures around the world."

The ad campaign was developed in-house and produced by Where the Buffalo Roam. Part of the effort includes emailing all U.S. Airbnb hosts urging them to donate to IRAP.

