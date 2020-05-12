Air France nears end of global media and creative agency review amid pandemic

Air France is reviewing its global media and creative business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The review, which is being run internally, is in the final round, Campaign US has learned. Initially, nearly all the holding companies were in the competition.

BETC, part of Havas Group, is the incumbent on creative and production, while WPP’s Wavemaker has the media in France.

Representatives from BETC and Wavemaker were not immediately available for comment, and Air France did not respond to inquiries regarding the review by the time of publication.

According to COMvergence, Air France has an estimated global media spend of $35 million, but other sources say the media spend is closer to $80 million worldwide.

Last week, the European Commission approved French aid of $7.6 billion (7 billion euros) to help Air France weather the economic storms of COVID-19.

The airline reportedly expects to operate at 20 percent of its previously planned capacity in Q3, with the goal of increasing to 60 percent by the end of 2020.

In addition to Air France, a number of other major pitches are still running despite coronavirus, including the $600 million Kraft Heinz global media review and the U.S. media review for Durex, Lysol and Mucinex parent company RB.