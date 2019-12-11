Air Canada raises holiday magic bar with 'Lost Reindeer' spot

U.S. Christmas ads are getting a serious facelift this year.

A slew of brands are churning out short-films laced with holiday magic which contend with the famous John Lewis ads.

This week sees the rise of Air Canada with a new cinematic spot that earns its place in the Christmas Super Bowl 2019 Hall of Fame.

"We wanted to create an ad that reflected the magic and celebration that takes place during this time of year," said Andrew Shibata, managing director, brand at Air Canada. "With our travelers reuniting and gathering all over the world, all 36,000 Air Canada employees feel very fortunate to play a part of their journeys home for the holidays."

The "Lost Reindeer" was created in partnership with FCB Canada.

It follows the story of a group of children who come across a lost reindeer and work together to help it find its way home to the North Pole.

The ad will be featured in multiple forms, including an extended version for Air Canada’s channels, a 90-second video in cinema, a 30-second spot on television across Canada and a 15-second video on Air Canada’s social media and digital platforms.