AI will replace 7.5% of U.S. agency jobs by 2030: Forrester
Research firm predicts that 32,000 jobs within U.S. ad agencies and related services companies will be lost to automation within the next seven years — predominantly impacting administrative, sales and market research roles.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.