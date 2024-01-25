AI: A new ‘arms race’ among agency holdcos

Hot topic

OK, let’s get into it. Artificial intelligence’s power to sift through reams of data to surface insights and generate creative assets has kicked off an “arms race among holding companies” to to use it to their competitive advantage, says Gartner VP and distinguished analyst Andrew Frank.

Holding companies are racing “not just to pursue new technology alliances but revamp everything from operations to business models and value propositions,” Frank said. The technology meets “brands’ rising expectations for more content, delivered more quickly, with more variety and imagination at lower cost.”

Publicis Groupe on Thursday announced the launch of an AI-powered platform called CoreAI, in which it is investing €300 million ($325 million) over the next three years.

While the agency network is unique in disclosing the value of its AI investment, rival holding companies are also building AI-powered systems to improve operational efficiency and better share knowledge among staff.

Omnicom has spent a decade building a data and technology spine called Omni powered by partnerships with major tech providers and retail media networks. Last year, it was updated with generative AI capabilities.

Publicis noted the scale of its proprietary data as a competitive advantage, but Interpublic Group also owns data via Acxiom and Dentsu through Merkle.

All of the ‘big six’ holding companies have struck partnerships with major AI and cloud firms in the past year to gain a foothold in the market. Dentsu this week said it was adopting Amazon Web Services’ generative AI technologies Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker in its tech stack to develop “client-ready products and operational innovations.”

Publicis, however, may “have a head start” with Epsilon and digital consultancy Sapient, according to analyst Ian Whittaker, managing director of Liberty Sky Advisors, who said these assets “give them an inherent advantage in the AI sphere.”

“I think IPG would probably claim Acxiom could do something similar and Omnicom will probably see Flywheel as potentially having some sort of function here, but investors will be looking to see what the other agency groups have to do to compete with what Publicis is doing and whether that means big deals,” he said. “Potentially, it may widen the valuation gap between certain agencies if investors see AI capabilities as a differentiating factor.”

Under the hood

Amazon’s entrance to the ad-supporting streaming market on Jan. 29 has sent its rivals into defense mode.

During Netflix’s fourth quarter earnings call on Tuesday, investors queried how the streaming service was positioning itself against new competition from Amazon, which has a much larger ad business and established relationships with brands.

Amazon’s ad business generated $12.1 billion in the quarter ended September 30 as the third largest ad platform in the world behind Google and Meta. It is expected to generate $3 billion in Prime Video ad revenue this year, according to Bank of America analyst Justin Post — though advertiser interest has reportedly been muted so far, per AdAge. Netflix’s ad business is not yet material.

Netflix emphasized its “strengths” in audience engagement and quality content — while Amazon has the unique advantage of linking up streaming ads to conversion on its retail platform, its content slate is perceived to be lower quality than its streaming rivals.

Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said the streamer’s investment in “culture-defining films, series and live events” is “an important place for brands to be” and “differentiates us from our competitors.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Netflix announced a 10-year deal with the WWE to air weekly wrestling show Raw from January 2025. As part of the $5 billion agreement, Netflix will also own the rights to stream WWE’s other shows and specials outside the U.S.

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO, said the deal “feeds our desire to expand our live event programming” and “should also add some fuel to our new and growing ad business.”

Fresh tech

Regulatory developments

The Federal Trade Commission has ordered Alphabet, Amazon, Anthropic, Microsoft and OpenAI to provide information on recent investments and partnerships involving generative AI companies and major cloud service providers to evaluate their impact on the competitive landscape. It has also asked for details on information these companies have provided to any other government entity, including foreign. The companies have 45 days to respond.

French data regulator CNIL has fined Amazon’s logistics subsidiary in France €32 million for “illegal” and “excessive” monitoring of employee activity and performance.

Buddy up

The Local Media Consortium, an organization focused on helping local media outlets across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, signed a multi-year agreement with video technology platform EX.CO to provide monetization support to its publishers.

Trends

Ebiquity singled out retail media, TikTok and influencer marketing as the biggest media opportunities for advertisers in 2024.

U.S. retail media ad spend is expected to more than double between 2023 and 2027, reaching a total of $109.4 billion, according to EMarketer. Some of that spend will come out of big tech and social media budgets.

“The shift in balance and spend towards retail media is massively important structurally, has changed the media market fundamentally and is most definitely here to stay,” said Ebiquity group CEO Nick Waters.

Waters also noted how TikTok is emulating Amazon’s success in building a flywheel across advertising, commerce and media and is expected to be the fastest-growing digital ad business after Walmart in 2024.

Meanwhile, investment in influencer marketing is forecast to grow 3.5 times faster than social ad spend in 2024, according to EMarketer.

Reading list

Jim Rutenberg and Kate Conger write in The New York Times about democratic concerns surrounding Elon Musk’s unrestrained spread of election misinformation on X. Under his leadership, the platform has had its fact-checking system dismantled in favor of community notes.