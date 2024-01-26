How AI can avoid the Super Bowl curse

We are not sports gamblers. We wouldn’t risk a penny guessing which teams will play in Super Bowl LVIII, but one bet we’d lay right now is that there will be a bunch of ads during the game talking about generative artificial intelligence.

Give us fair odds and we’d even wager this will be remembered as the “AI Bowl,” taking its place alongside the “Dot-Com Bowl” of 2000 and the “Crypto Bowl” of 2022.

We’d parlay that first bet with a second: before the winning coach has his Gatorade bath, pundits will be on social media reminding people how those earlier tech-themed Super Bowls were harbingers of crashes. (The dot-com bubble burst about three months after the Super Bowl in 2000; FTX collapsed nine months after the 2022 big game). We believe any such snark will be misplaced. This time is, in fact, different.

In 2000 and 2022, business leaders outside of tech were indulging in “new economy” stories where profits didn't matter — only customer acquisition did — or looking at crypto and Web3 with a kind of curious fascination about what these systems could do for their businesses. These soft convictions created a dangerous misalignment between scalding-hot tech hype and the cold realities of business logic and market demand.

Today, businesses aren’t curious about generative AI. The board members and C-suite leaders we talk to from industries as diverse as healthcare, manufacturing, media and more are expressing almost overwhelming urgency about this technology, driven both by fear of being left behind and excitement at its transformative potential.

The real risk isn’t about insufficient demand. It’s that companies will mistakenly think they can integrate this technology in the same way they’ve integrated technologies in the past. The playbook for such integrations is usually top-down and regimented: business leaders identify a problem or pain-point in the operation, their technology specialists identify potential solutions and select the one that best suits the need, often with the help of consultants, work is done to build the necessary infrastructure and rollout plan. Then, at the end of the process, a communications program is implemented to let employees and other impacted stakeholders know about the new system and educate them about how to engage with it. If there are problems or complaints once the new technology is operational, a “SWAT team” of sorts is often established to address issues as they emerge.

That approach won’t work with generative AI because it is not like other technologies. It needs a fit-for-purpose integration approach that puts stakeholder engagement at the center of the process, rather than at its endpoint.

There are three main reasons for this. First, generative AI is uniquely and distinctively a human communications technology. As such, it touches directly on the most fundamental fears, values and beliefs about what it means to be human and have human agency.

Second, generative AI is a very young technology, and its path forward will be jagged and uneven. The underlying science and engineering will hit roadblocks; commercial applications will take longer and cost more than expected; there will be embarrassing moments, or worse, when a chatbot delivers a bad customer experience or a software developer bot creates buggy code.

Third, generative AI is subject to enormous suspicion even before its widespread deployment. A Pew Research Center poll found in November 2023 that 52% of Americans were more concerned than excited about AI, and only 10% were more excited than concerned.

Gen AI is an emotionally sensitive, potentially creepy, highly experimental, very expensive and widely feared technology that businesses think they must deploy on a fairly aggressive timetable. Businesses should not expect or ask stakeholders to simply trust them to get it right. Most people don’t trust corporate America to do the right things with generative AI. Regulators and policymakers are, if anything, even more skeptical. Investors are still a bit starry-eyed, but recent experience tells us the money won’t flow on that basis for very long.

Against that backdrop, businesses must view stakeholder expectations and beliefs as central strategic considerations that will shape what is possible and be determinative of business success. Doing so starts with the hard work of mapping in granular detail what stakeholders believe and why, which means extensive research with both quantitative and qualitative elements. The results of that research then need to inform decision processes from the start. A “good” decision about generative AI isn’t just one that leads to improved productivity, it is one that can be explained to stakeholders as representing smart and responsible risk-taking on the part of the firm. Sense-making along with stakeholders is more expansive than just sharing information, it is about co-creating a narrative about how widely shared value and concrete benefits will result from this risk-taking and experimentation.

The time to do this work is right now. If businesses wait until something goes wrong and then think they can bring in crisis communicators to clean up the mess, they will not only create avoidable problems for themselves, they will also jeopardize the overall potential of generative AI as a technology that can and should vastly improve our economy and society.

Instead, they must see Gen AI for what it is, a rapidly evolving frontier technology with deep human and emotional resonance, and structure their strategic thinking accordingly. The window of opportunity to engage stakeholders about the massively important experiment that is Gen AI is open. It won’t stay open for long.

So the message to business leaders is this: enjoy the Super Bowl, then put down the chips and beer, and commit to the critical work of responsibly driving the AI revolution forward. That means a deep level of commitment to working with stakeholder interests from the start of every important decision process. It is likely the most important thing they can do for the future of their enterprises and our economy as a whole.

Steven Weber is a professor of the graduate school at the University of California at Berkeley and a partner at Breakwater Strategy.

This story first appeared on PRWeek U.S.