Aguila beer targets binge drinking in new creative

Aguila beer is putting its money where its bottle cap is in a new campaign aimed at cutting down binge drinking.

Aguila, which is the number one beer brand in Colombia, wants people to drink responsibly without stopping the party.

Drinking responsibly actually consists of three distinct components: eating while drinking, consuming water while drinking and leaving the party earlier.

To that end, the brand removed its own logo from its beer caps and replaced it with a logo from either a food company, a water company, or a transportation company.

After all, what better way to sober up than with a slice of pizza and a gallon of water before you call an Uber home.

But the logos aren’t just for the benefit of bottle cap collectors -- each cap can be traded in for a free service from the company pictured.

Talk about taking drinking responsibly literally.

In addition to the activation itself, Aguila has also taken the campaign global and launched billboards in various locations around the world to encourage brands such as Heineken, Guinness and Miller to follow the same route.