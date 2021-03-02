Agenda announced for Campaign Convene

Campaign Convene, Campaign US’ virtual networking event, has revealed the agenda and preliminary speakers for the event.

Convene, now open for registration, will take place virtually on April 27 and 28, 2021.

During the event, we will host curated content sessions with top marketers on topics that will future-proof your organization for the post-pandemic era, including:

Understanding the shopping power of social media

Holding brands to higher standards: backing up statements with real actions

Balancing privacy and personalization

Brand safety: managing a crisis

Embracing the shift to CTV and OTT

Speakers so far include:

Clara Herrera Flikstein, head of marketing Americas, Skyscanner

Freddie Liversidge, global director of digital activation, HP

In addition to the content sessions, Campaign US will facilitate bespoke, one-on-one meetings between senior marketers and vendors that can help to solve a range of business challenges to kick-start new business for the year ahead.

We’ll also host broader online networking breaks for guests to mingle and meet other attendees.

"This year has proven challenging for so many reasons. In advertising and marketing, the inability to come together, share ideas and network has been particularly challenging,” said Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot.

“Our inaugural Campaign Convene event aims to fill that gap in the U.S. by creating a curated, virtual networking experience tailored to your business needs,” she added. “We'll pair you with potential business partners in bespoke meetings, surrounded by engaging content sessions that touch on key topics for marketers in another uncertain year.”

Register now to reserve your spot and make connections with new business prospects.