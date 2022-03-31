Agency Report Cards 2022

The 2022 Agency Report Cards depict an industry that’s grappling with major shifts in workplace culture, demographics, consumer habits and client needs.

Four key takeaways emerge from the report:

1. Business bounces back post-pandemic.While not all agencies were able to share revenue or growth figures, overall we saw an industry that has recovered from the worst of the pandemic as it adapts to client demands for flexibility, agility and efficiency. Revenue diversification is key to growth.

2. Clients are consolidating and shifting to project work. 2021 was a banner year for agency reviews, as clients consolidated their businesses across holding companies and looked for new partners to guide them through a changed world.

3. The Great Resignation hits agencies hard. The business world is still reeling from the impacts of the pandemic on the workforce, and agencies are not spared. High churn rates indicate instability among staff, as agencies lean into freelance talent and create flexible policies to adapt to a shifting workforce.

4. Agencies are doing better on female representation than BIPOC representation. Agencies on average are majority female, and women are climbing the leadership ranks. While agencies are also making progress with BIPOC talent, most efforts are concentrated at the recruitment level. Agencies will have to push harder and move faster in this area as the U.S. population continues to diversify.

See below individual breakdowns of agency performance.

Agency report cards

Grading rubric

A A- B+ B B- C+ C C- D+ D F Unmatched Outstanding Excellent Very good Good Average Satisfactory Needs work Poor Really poor Failed

Grading Methodology

We assess each agency across the following categories, based on agency submitted data:

Business performance: We look at a combination of year-on-year revenue improvement, organic growth, new business revenue, profitability, client wins and losses and revenue diversification.

Talent: We analyze how each agency is attracting and retaining talent, through overall headcount and churn figures, as well as stability in leadership. We also look at how agencies are taking care of their staff.

DE&I and sustainability: We assess the degree of commitment to progress in both of these areas, using both self-reported agency figures and descriptions of ongoing initiatives.

Innovation: We consider new initiatives and innovations that help agencies keep up with rapidly evolving client demands.

Creativity: We look at creative output, taking into account regional and global awards, as well as the effectiveness of the work for clients.