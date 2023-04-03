Agency Performance Review 2023: Carat North America
Carat was on the back foot in 2022 as it cycled through client losses, and the firm faces more defenses this year.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.