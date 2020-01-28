Agency Network of the Year 2019: McCann Worldgroup

It is a rare moment when an agency network as comprehensive as McCann Worldgroup U.S. can state under Clients Lost or Resigned: None.

Yet, it did, claiming a record of 82-0 for the time period between November 2018 and October 2019. Among the 82 wins, ADT, Spectrum Brands, LinkedIn and eBay,

Big brands require big networks to reach a geographically scattered and diverse consumer base. Led by Harris Diamond, chairman and chief executive officer of McCann Worldgroup since 2012, the network encompasses approximately 20,000-plus employees in 100 countries and totaled $2.4 billion in revenues over the award time period.

McCann Worldgroup’s purpose is simple: Helping Brands Play a Meaningful Role in People’s Lives. With tentacles everywhere in healthcare advertising, branding, strategy and public relations, minutiae like data points can add up.

In 2019, It created calm among complexity by launching a range of specialist products and employee teams.

One such tool was the McCann Worldgroup’s Truth Engine. The Truth Engine allows McCann Worldgroup teams to unlock specific insights in its massive Truth Central database to glean needle-moving insights. To create a sense of community around cold data, the agency shares insights with everyone on Truth Tuesdays.

McCann Worldgroup also convened an Integrated Intelligence unit of some 450 data scientists so individuals could maximize those silos of insights. A new Strategic Consulting Suite goes forth to clients.

Another way it brings clients on board is with McCann Worldgroup’s new Innovation Council. The council brings teen hackers and other tech outliers together with agency leaders and clients, from Coca-Cola, GM, L’Oreal, Mastercard, Nestlé, Novartis, to hash out what’s next.

A tangible output of McCann Worldgroup tech is a two-part documentary series with Wired magazine on being human in the age of artificial intelligence, which debuted at the 2019 Cannes International Festival of Creativity.

Some of these strategic insights are helping McCann clients ride tap into social change.

McCann New York contributed Microsoft’s "Changing the Game" campaign for Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller which lit up Super Bowl viewers and social media and picked up a Grand Clio for Innovation, along with a host of other awards.

McCann New York launched a Super Bowl takeover for Verizon and its "Third Team" of NFL players and a coach who would not be there except for the phone carrier’s reliable service. Their stories of tragedy and survival took consumers on an emotional journey and gave Verizon a 65-percent boost in brand trust.

To demonstrate the importance of organ donation, Casanova // McCann and McCann Canada gave people who had signed up to be organ donors a second chance themselves. Police officers gave organ donors "Second Chance Tickets" or waivers for infractions because they had signed up to give someone else a second chance. In California, 38 percent more people signed up to be organ donors year-over-year during the launch. The campaign won a Gold Lion for Public Relations.

In 2019, McCann Worldgroup was named Cannes Lions Agency Network of the Year, for the first time. McCann Health was the 2019 Healthcare Network for the Year by the Cannes Lions, for the third time in the past four years.

McCann’s global power works for change, too. McCann Worldwide’s A Day for Meaning—Conscious Inclusion Activation Day, which was recognized by all offices worldwide October 22. The agency hit the pause button that day to reflect and root out unconscious bias and commit to specific practices that would make inclusion a reality.





