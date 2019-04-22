This agency is making billboards environmentally friendly

In celebration of Earth Day, IPG Mediabrands’ OOH business unit Rapport is rolling out an offering to clients to help make billboards and bulletins more environmentally friendly.

The shop will work with clients to apply a smog-eating coating to OOH products that will clean the air by converting harmful greenhouse gasses into harmless nitrates.

"As a leader in the out of home space, it’s important to us not only to implement dynamic campaigns hand-in-hand with our partners but to find ways, whenever possible, to improve the world around us and to contribute to the greater good," said Molly McCarthy, VP of production at Rapport.

To create the technology, Rapport teamed up with digital printer Circle Graphics to produce the billboards. The titanium dioxide technology uses sunlight as a catalyst to convert airborne organic pollutants to non-polluting molecules, like CO 2 and H 2 O.

McCarthy added: "With this technology, we have the ability to play a key role in the sustainability movement in collaboration with our clients and partners – something that is increasingly important to us all. Having environmentally-friendly products that have a second life is a significant step in the direction that so many incredible brands are currently headed."