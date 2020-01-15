Agency leaders say industry must stand strong against unfair payment terms

On Wednesday, four creative agency leaders laid out how they feel about unfair payment terms from clients.

See below for some key quotes from the industry executives.

Rob Schwartz, CEO, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York

"We’ve been standing up a lot more, but it’s going to take all of us. Part of it is that as creatives we fall in love with the opportunity, and say oh it's okay pay us later, but as you start to work with stronger business people you realize that clients should pay and that you’re worth it.

I think collectively as agencies we have to cowboy up and just say I’m not going to accept these terms- go do it somewhere else. Do it with your in house agencies."

Jaime Robinson, Co-Founder and CCO, JOAN

"It’s often an indication of what kind of partner they’re going to be. I want the client to be my creative partner, and if they’re not going to pay me fairly or on time, what else is going to happen?

Ida Rezvani, President NY, Mcgarrybowen

"We’re running a business just like our clients are, and there has to be a respect for that. Last time I checked they weren’t UNICEF, and if they were maybe we’d cut them some slack, but they’re not so they have to pay for our brilliant thinking, assuming it is brilliant."

Jon Cook, Global CEO, VMLY&R

"We all have to stay strong here. We’re all going to leave this event, and we’re all going to run into a situation where something is clearly unfair- but people need to put food on the table and that’s real, facing this decision as a leader.

We’re all going to see a scenario where we’re thinking, ‘This is a multimillion-dollar game-changing creative opportunity for us, but we don’t get paid for nine years’ -- well what would you do? It gets real, making that decision."