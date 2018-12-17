Agency launches Canal Street Mystery Box

Fishing around for a last-minute holiday gift? Highfield agency’s got you.

Introducing the Canal Street Mystery Box.

The New York City-based shop is gathering all that useless crap from SoHo’s famous Chinatown strip for you to send to an unsuspecting recipient this season.

"Canal Street Mystery Box is our love letter to one of New York’s grandest thoroughfares," said Highfield co-founder, Matthew Gardner. "Being this close to so much awesomely useless stuff has given us an almost unfair creative advantage. It’s time we shared with the rest of the world."

Here’s how it works: Highfield fills up boxes with a random assortment of Canal Street loot like outdated fidget spinners, "I LOVE NY" t-shirts and an overpriced squishy toy.

Without knowing its contents, the giver selects their box from the online store, priced at either $25, $50 or $100. Highfield then sends the box to your friends, loved ones or co-workers. And just like all good Canal Street purchases, there are no returns.

One hundred per cent of all Canal Street Mystery Box proceeds go to local charity Womankind, which supports survivors of gender-based violence.