Agency Head of the Year 2021: Danny Robinson, The Martin Agency

The Martin Agency took home Talent Management Team of the Year at the 2020 Campaign US Agency of the Year Awards for its efforts to diversify the workforce and hire talented people of color, maximizing their contributions throughout the pandemic. This year, Danny Robinson, the first Black member of Martin’s executive committee, nabs the trophy for Agency Head.

Having been with the agency for almost two decades, Robinson knows its functioning inside out. With a creative and business background, his expertise invites and retains remarkable talent. The agency’s employees know him to be a thoughtful, humble leader and mentor, someone with a strong sense of passion for his work.

And his drive has helped The Martin Agency bag nine new clients, including Snap and Coinbase, in the last year alone. His work is based on the foundation of a bold, talented team with the right tools for success. It’s what helped the agency get Axe its first growth in nine years via a comeback campaign, and DoorDash’s first Super Bowl ad landing on USA Today’s Ad Meter Top 15.

As COO, Robinson is aware of a representative team’s impact and has made efforts to increase BIPOC representation by a staggering 85% in the last three years. The Martin Agency’s UPS Proudly Owned campaign also reflected this by championing Latino-, Black- and AAPI-owned production companies and creatives.

As a fierce champion for diversity in the ad industry, Robinson’s work has earned him and the firm a slew of honors. His unique skill set has allowed him to leverage all assets and become a pioneer with a stellar record.