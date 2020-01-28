Agency Head-- Advertising 2019: Devika Bulchandani

Devika Bulchandani, the president of McCann New York, the lead office of the global McCann Worldgroup network, is a powerful combination of driving business performance while forwarding cultural consciousness.

Under her leadership in 2019, McCann New York has achieved substantial business growth and industry recognition encompassing top creative, innovation and effectiveness awards, while also focusing on diversity and inclusion.

For business performance, McCann New York more than doubled its revenue growth over the November 2018-September 2019 timeframe, compared to the prior year, thanks to chalking up 82 account wins totalling $90 million. These wins included such brands as eBay, ADT, Hornitos, TGI Fridays, as well as Coca-Cola’s global launch of "Coke with Coffee."

She also co-founded earlier in her career McCann XBC, the McCann Workgroup agency unit devoted to the Mastercard business. She quickly transformed the original "Priceless" advertising concept into a global business platform, encompassing a broad range of digital and experiential marketing programs.

The agency’s work with global brands has led to numerous industry accolades.

McCann was recently named the Most Creatively Effective Agency Network in the U.S. by the Effie Awards. It’s a global award that measures the effectiveness of advertising on the bottom line of global marketers. The Effie Awards also singled out McCann and its client Mastercard with a special "5 for 50" award that recognizes the five most effective and influential global marketing campaigns of the past 50 years.

The agency was Clio's Agency of the Year and the No. 2 agency office globally at Cannes. Over the past three years with Bulchandani as president, McCann New York has won 70 Cannes Lions.

Besides industry accolades for McCann New York’s business performance, the judges praised Bulchandani for her commitment to enhancing McCann’s diversity and inclusion practices, which seek to serve as a positive example for agencies around the world.

McCann recently developed customized D&I Scorecards and Climate Insights Reports for Talent and Business Leaders that are designed to measure and monitor representation, hiring and promotion of women and people of color.

They also created interactive toolkits and best practices guides to foster success in the D&I arena, including sourcing and interview guides for hiring managers and recruiters along with surveys to measure both success and areas for improvement.

These tools and others have led to positive hiring trends for diverse talent for the first/mid-level positions at McCann New York.

Bulchandani also spearheaded a 2019 International Women’s Day event showcasing a group of women who made advertising history over the past 40 years in hopes of inspiring young women in advertising and challenging them to help shape the future.

The agency was also involved with hosting events for World Pride Celebrations, Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month and other under-representated groups.

Her numerous contributions to the agency, both on the business and cultural side, were clearly noted by one of the Campaign judges, who said: "Historical leadership along with very current contributions as well. Most impressive was the accountability metrics instituted for D&I efforts--bravo."







