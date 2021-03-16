Do agency employees feel pressured to return to the office?

Remote work has worked better than anyone thought, but companies are still eager to get back to the office when it’s safe.

With the vaccine rollout ramping up, and President Biden’s recent pledge that all adults will be eligible for vaccinations by May 1, agencies are beginning to think about their reopening strategies.

But not everyone is as eager to get back to the office, and some employees are worried about what refusing to return to work in-person might mean.

Omnicom-owned Zimmerman is the latest agency grappling with employees feeling pressured to return to work, after three employees were reportedly threatened with layoffs if they refused to show up in person.

Meanwhile, agencies such as UM UK, FCB Inferno, Havas Media Group and TBWA London, have recognized the upside of working from home for some employees, and intend to implement a hybrid work model going forward.

Campaign US asked agency employees on Twitter: do you feel pressured to return to the office once vaccines are widely distributed?