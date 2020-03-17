Agency donates ad inventory for nationwide COVID-19 campaign

Advertising agencies continue to step up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Firefly, a digital media network, is donating its vehicle-mounted displays to help provide public health messaging around COVID-19 to residents of all cities in which it operates. Utilizing its street-level digital media network, Firefly is able to provide updated information in real-time thanks to its block-by-block geolocation technology.

"Times like these require everyone to work together and contribute what they can to ensure the health and safety of our communities," noted Kaan Gunay, co-founder and CEO of Firefly. "We are proud to be able to support our community’s safety by sharing important information about COVID-19 through our network."

The displays concurrently boost income for drivers nationwide, who earn up to an additional 15 percent more per month without driving additional hours, enabling greater flexibility and financial stability. Additionally, Firefly dedicates a minimum of 10 percent of its ad space to community organizations, nonprofits, and social causes through its City Partners Program at no cost.

