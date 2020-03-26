Agency creates community tool for people to help each other in crisis

We need community now more than ever. And one advertising agency is helping make it stronger.

Manifest Group, based in New York, London, Stockholm and Manchester, has launched Lend a Hand -- an online tool that connects those in need with a local volunteer, and vice versa, amid the self-isolation COVID-19 disruption.

All one has to do is register. From there, people are connected with one another to assist with things like walking your dog, collecting and delivering your groceries.

Alex Myers, Founder and CEO of Manifest Group, said: "We have been inspired by how the creative community has stepped up during the Coronavirus crisis, and Lend a Hand is Manifest doing our bit. We wanted to provide a method to connect those in need with those offering it in the simplest possible format.

"We’ve seen a huge demand since launch, and now have active volunteer communities in the USA, the U.K. and Sweden. There’s loads more we want the site to do, and we’re evolving the site all the time, but our priority was to get things up and running as soon as possible."